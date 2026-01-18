HELLCAT! - Song by JELEEL! featuring Batoma Lagare

JELEEL! has been veering into Afrobeats over the past couple of years, and "HELLCAT!" with Batoma Lagare is a great example.

In this life, I know no onе will come, but I stay ready, uh In the night shе callin' my phone, said she feelin' my love, "I need ya" I swerve in— I swerve in— I swerve in, and I dip in the Hellcat, whip like a cheetah You so tight, I'm lovin' your fit when you wine, when you dey go deeper

JELEEL! is an artist who burst onto the scene a few years ago thanks to TikTok. His energetic demeanor made him a fan-favorite during Festival season. Now, he is trading in the energetic bangers for Afrobeats. Overall, this change-up has been fun to listen to. The artist clearly has an appreciation for the sound, and he is making some incredibly catchy songs. On his new track, "HELLCAT!," he teamed up with the likes of Batoma Lagare, and it is a collaboration that goes over quite nicely. Ultimately, we are excited to see what else Jeleel! has in store.

