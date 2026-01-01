NUN2SUM. – Song by YFN Lucci


YFN Lucci is celebrating his family and his perseverance on his new track "NUN2SUM.," his first 2026 entry.

YFN Lucci has been through a lot this decade, but 2025 was the year when the sun started to shine a little brighter. He got out of jail, squashed beefs across the hip-hop game, dropped some long-awaited new music, and reconnected with himself. As such, it's no surprise that Lucci's new single "NUN2SUM." is an emotional but triumphant experience. It features messages from his kids over a soft, guitar-led beat while he raps about perseverance and focusing on the more loving things in life, while still tapping back into his old street ways. It's not a big stylistic departure for the Atlanta artist, but it's a very heartening cut. Hopefully this means that his 2026 will be even better.

Release Date: January 1, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from NUN2SUM.

I came up from a dollar to a thousand,
From a thousand to a million, now I got it,
This rapping s**t, I'm passionate about it
And they gon' hate, 'cause they can't take the hood up out me

