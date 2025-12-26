If You Want It – Song by Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red is making sure our holiday spirit leaves plenty of room for lust and fun-loving bangers with this new track.

Baddest c**chie for you, everybody can't f**k me, boo, And we don't f**k, we screw, I never leave your balls blue, F**k them h*es, I'm through, that d**k got them like, "Woo," If you f**k me right, I'll cash out on you too

Sexyy Red recently graced 4 Shooters Only with an "On The Block" performance of her new single "If You Want It," which is a freaky and fun treat for the Christmas season. Over chiming bells, a hard trap beat, menacing synth pads, and wild ad-libs, the St. Louis femcee proves why she continues to captivate folks with her grimy and blunt bangers. It's not the most explosive performance from Sexyy this time around, but that's because of how much of an ear-worm the "if you want it" refrain is throughout the track. Structurally, the song keeps the energy on high all throughout, and we'll see if Sexyy Red opens her 2026 on an equally strong note.

