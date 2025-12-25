Santa Claus Diss - Song by Yuno Miles

Yuno Miles is an artist who thrives on his ability to provoke people. When he first burst onto the scene, fans did not know what to make of him. Some took his flow and his style as a joke. While some still do, others see his artistic vision as something that is unique to him. There is a place for him in the music world, and he has taken full advantage of that place. In fact, he has decided to use this unique style to diss Santa Claus. It is Christmas Day, so it is the perfect time to highlight this diss track, which will certainly leave you scratching your head, and maybe even chuckling if potty humor is your thing.