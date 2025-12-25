Santa Claus Diss - Song by Yuno Miles

Yuno Miles is dissing everyone these days, and for Christmas, he is taking aim at Santa Claus, and we're still confused why.

Yuno Miles is an artist who thrives on his ability to provoke people. When he first burst onto the scene, fans did not know what to make of him. Some took his flow and his style as a joke. While some still do, others see his artistic vision as something that is unique to him. There is a place for him in the music world, and he has taken full advantage of that place. In fact, he has decided to use this unique style to diss Santa Claus. It is Christmas Day, so it is the perfect time to highlight this diss track, which will certainly leave you scratching your head, and maybe even chuckling if potty humor is your thing.

Release Date: December 21, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Santa Claus Diss

I'ma steal the sled and take that bitch to the hood
And pull up on the bad ass bitch, say "what's good?"
Smack the fuck out of a dumb n**** and take his chug jug
Still mad at Santa Claus, where the fuck my AirPod

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
