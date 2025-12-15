DeathBecomesHim - Album by Bones

Bones has always been very good at making unsettling music one moment, and then something celebratory and uplifting the next. On his new project, DeathBecomesHim, that is exactly what we get. The first track, "DirtNap," is genuinely unsettling and something straight out of a horror movie. However, the rest of the album takes a much different approach, as we get some bouncier tracks with less demonic flows. It's a unique body of work, and one that Bones fans will certainly appreciate.
Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for DeathBecomesHim
- DirtNap
- WorldPremiere
- Hustle&Flow
- YellowPlasticWalkman
- Puddle
- 810
- Hatchet
- IWasHappy,ThenIWokeUp
- BlackIce
- AmyLee
- TheOceanDoesntCareAboutSwimmingLessons
- Budweiser
- BackAlleyRaps