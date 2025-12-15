Over - Song by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are one of hip-hop's most legendary groups, and they continue to put out dope music, decades into their careers.

How many times we gon' do this? I think I should leave Runnin' from you, I take the lead I can't believe, next time, you plea, cry, and say, "Please" So decievin' You say that you wanna be free, then just relieve me, release me

Bone Thugs -N-Harmony is one of hip-hop's most beloved and celebrated rap groups. They have been making music for decades, and to this day, they've still got it. Their new song "Over" is a phenomenal example of this. From the dark and moody ominous production to the melodic chorus, there is a lot to like about this new track. A new album appears to be on the horizon, and that should excite fans of the group. You can check out this new track, below.

