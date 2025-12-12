Used 2 Love - Song by Lil Tjay

Lil Tjay is an artist who had a huge rise to fame, only for his mainstream appeal to fizzle out. However, he is poised to return to the spotlight, and his new song "Used 2 Love" is most certainly a good start. This song sees Tjay at his most vulnerable as we get a love song of sorts. It's a sweet track with a somber vibe made for late-night drives. It's the kind of music fans have been looking for from Tjay. Whether or not he keeps this momentum going is something that still very much remains to be seen.
Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Used 2 Love
I thought you was loyal, I swear I would bet it
I saw that text, ain't no edit
I felt like a sucker, no lie, when I read it
It ain't no makin' up nothin'