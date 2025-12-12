Used 2 Love - Song by Lil Tjay

Lil Tjay is looking to make a comeback of sorts, and he is starting things off right with the new track "Used 2 Love."

Lil Tjay is an artist who had a huge rise to fame, only for his mainstream appeal to fizzle out. However, he is poised to return to the spotlight, and his new song "Used 2 Love" is most certainly a good start. This song sees Tjay at his most vulnerable as we get a love song of sorts. It's a sweet track with a somber vibe made for late-night drives. It's the kind of music fans have been looking for from Tjay. Whether or not he keeps this momentum going is something that still very much remains to be seen.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!