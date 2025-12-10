Joy Reid Claims Stephen A. Smith Is Paid To Criticize Black People

Earlier this year, Joy Reid was let go from MSNBC, prompting a great deal of speculation about what happened behind the scenes.

"Joy Reid is leaving the network and we thank her for her countless contributions over the years," MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler said in a memo to staff. "Her work has been recognized with several esteemed honors, including most recently, the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News Series. In the coming weeks, rotating anchors will host the hour."

Reid has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump. Her departure came at a time when his administration was working to roll back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies. Stephen A. Smith was quick to weigh in on all of this on his show, slamming those who suggested that race had something to do with her firing.

“Nobody was watching her show,” he claimed at the time. “People want to make this a race issue, but the reality is, the numbers don’t lie.” During a recent interview with Cari Champion, Reid responded to Smith's remarks, and shared her own take on his show.

What Is Stephen A. Smith’s Salary?

"He said I got fired for ratings," she began, as seen in a TikTok shared by Champion. "And I'm like, 'Uh, excuse me, sir. You got $100 million for a show with half my ratings at my worst.' I had to literally Google his numbers."

"They're paying you not for your numbers, my friend. They're paying you because you're willing to say the nasty things about Black people that they want to say," Reid also added. "You're willing to take their denigration of Black women and put it in the mouth of a negro. And because you're willing to put the denigration of Black women in particular into a negro's mouth, you now think, 'Oh I must be a freaking political genius!' But just be clear, you're not being paid for your numbers. You're being paid for what you're willing to do to us for white people's entertainment."