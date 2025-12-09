A Quest to Self-Mythologize - EP by Ghais Guevara

With Goyard Ibn Said, Ghais Guevara cemented himself as an artist you absolutely need to listen to. In fact, the album landed on our Albums of the Year list. On Tuesday, Guevara surprised some of his fans by coming through with a five-track EP called A Quest to Self-Mythologize. This new project is short and sweet, with one single feature in the form of Child Actor. It's an EP that is certainly going to be well-received by his fans, and we appreciate the variety in terms of the production. A solid listen that will help you get through the week.
Release Date: December 9, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for A Quest to Self-Mythologize
- Self-Medicated
- Grail Anthem
- Painnnn ft. Child Actor
- Manifest Destiny
- Rhizomatic