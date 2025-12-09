Vision - Song by Common & 9th Wonder featuring PJ & Bilal

ESPN is putting out a new documentary on Stuart Scott, and to celebrate, Common and 9th Wonder have delivered a beautiful song, "Vision."

Stuart Scott was a true visionary and he changed the meaning of what it is to be a sports anchor. Unfortunately, Scott passed away far too soon, and his loss remains a heavy one for ESPN. Soon, the network will be releasing a 30 for 30 documentary on Scott, and fans are excited to tap in. To help promote this new documentary, Common and 9th Wonder have teamed up with PJ and Bilal for a new song called "Vision." It's a beautiful track, with bars about Scott's life, and the path that led him to being such a respected name in the media. The production here is just gorgeous, and we cannot wait to hear how it is used in the documentary.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!