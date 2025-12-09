Vision - Song by Common & 9th Wonder featuring PJ & Bilal

Stuart Scott was a true visionary and he changed the meaning of what it is to be a sports anchor. Unfortunately, Scott passed away far too soon, and his loss remains a heavy one for ESPN. Soon, the network will be releasing a 30 for 30 documentary on Scott, and fans are excited to tap in. To help promote this new documentary, Common and 9th Wonder have teamed up with PJ and Bilal for a new song called "Vision." It's a beautiful track, with bars about Scott's life, and the path that led him to being such a respected name in the media. The production here is just gorgeous, and we cannot wait to hear how it is used in the documentary.
Release Date: December 9, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: 30 for 30 "Vision: A Portrait of Stuart Scott"