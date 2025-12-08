PP - Song by fourfive

Underground rapper fourfive is known for dropping songs that blow out your speakers, and "PP" is absolutely no different.

If you have listened to a fourfive song, you know that there is always a risk of him completely blowing out your speakers. One the new song "PP," that certainly holds true, as the artist comes through with a major banger. Whether or not this underground style is something you actually like, is something that you need to figure out. It's not something that everyone can listen to every single day. However, artists like fourfive are showing that it can someday reach mainstream appeal. It may take a while, but that is the direction music is going in right now.

