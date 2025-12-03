Pixelated Kisses (Remix) - Song by Joji featuring Yeat

Joji has teamed up with Yeat for a remix of "Pixelated Kisses," a song that already has a good portion of Joji fans in a chokehold.

Joji's rise to fame in the music world has been impressive to watch. It's a far cry from his work as Filthy Frank, an era of Joji's life that he would probably rather forget. Regardless, the artist makes interesting music, and he has been able to accrue some impressive features. His latest comes on the remix to "Pixelated Kisses." This glitchy and bassy song is sugary sweet in some respects, but also has a grit to it. Yeat comes in and give you his signature melodic sound, and the two clearly have some chemistry. It's a great listen, and our only gripe is that it's not longer.

