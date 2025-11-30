BossManeDlow – Song by NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy has yet another project to share after a great 2025, and he's keeping fans fed during the wait.

It seems like NBA YoungBoy is a massive BossMan Dlow fan, as he just gave him a shoutout on his new single and music video "BossManeDlow." In addition, it's also an homage to T.I.'s "24's." As far as how the track as a whole sounds, it's pretty standard YB far for the most part thanks to a simple trap-like drum pattern, frequent bells, woozy synths, and more prominent chords. We'll see if this ends up being a single for the upcoming album Slime Cry, although these might be just a loosie to hold fans over. In any case, it still goes pretty hard. As usual, the Baton Rouge native comes through with a dynamic vocal performance, and we're excited to see how he closes out a massive year.

Release Date: November 29, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from BossManeDlow

N***a, I’m a gangster, I’m not finna do this s**t with y'all,
Fifty in my glizzy, and in my pocket, I got a fifty ball,
B***h, I do my dance on a hoe, make her turn it down,
Hop out, blow my fan on lil’ bro, I'ma cool him down

