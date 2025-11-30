BossManeDlow – Song by NBA YoungBoy

It seems like NBA YoungBoy is a massive BossMan Dlow fan, as he just gave him a shoutout on his new single and music video "BossManeDlow." In addition, it's also an homage to T.I.'s "24's." As far as how the track as a whole sounds, it's pretty standard YB far for the most part thanks to a simple trap-like drum pattern, frequent bells, woozy synths, and more prominent chords. We'll see if this ends up being a single for the upcoming album Slime Cry, although these might be just a loosie to hold fans over. In any case, it still goes pretty hard. As usual, the Baton Rouge native comes through with a dynamic vocal performance, and we're excited to see how he closes out a massive year.