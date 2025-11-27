No Counterfeit - Song by Rich The Kid

At one point in his career, Rich The Kid was talked about as being the fourth member of Migos. Eventually, he went his own way and become a solo star with some massive hit records. These days, we don't hear as much from Rich The Kid, although we still get some dope records here and there. On Wednesday, the artist delivered one of those records with "No Counterfeit." This new track is just a super solid track with trap production and some of Rich The Kid's signature flows. He sounds focused on the new song, and we are very much looking forward to whatever he drops next.
Release Date: November 26, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A