America's Baby - Song by Desiigner

Desiigner is in the midst of a major comeback right now, and he is complementing his new style with a dope song, "America's Baby."

Pops showed me how to do it, get this monеy right Get that money for the summеr, for them winter nights I'm a New York boy, I grew up under city lights, huh Had to always stay prepared for them Brooklyn nights

Desiigner has completely switched up his sound. A few weeks ago, he delivered a freestyle that left fans in awe. His flows from the "Panda" era are gone. Now, he is rapping rapping. It's a welcomed change, and one that has opened up a new world of possibilities. In fact, his newest song "America's Baby" is the perfect example of this. The track has beautiful piano keys and strings. Meanwhile, Desiigner raps about the life he's led and the music he was raised on. It is a deep and introspective track that fans are going to appreciate. If Desiigner continues down this road, a full mainstream comeback is certainly in the cards.

