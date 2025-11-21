Flower City Heartbreak - EP by Roy Woods

OVO Sound artist Roy Woods is always delivering quality R&B, and with the Winter vibes upon us, he has delivered a fresh EP.

Roy Woods is one of the most beloved and most consistent artists on Drake 's OVO Sound imprint. He is a mainstay in the R&B world, and he understands how to provide fans with immaculate vibes. On Friday, the artist came through and dropped off a new EP called Flower City Heartbreak. This new project is short and sweet as it contains just seven tracks. For the most part, Woods handles these songs all by himself, although we do get a feature from Chow Lee. It's a solid new collection of songs, and you can listen down below.

