Flower City Heartbreak - EP by Roy Woods

Roy Woods is one of the most beloved and most consistent artists on Drake's OVO Sound imprint. He is a mainstay in the R&B world, and he understands how to provide fans with immaculate vibes. On Friday, the artist came through and dropped off a new EP called Flower City Heartbreak. This new project is short and sweet as it contains just seven tracks. For the most part, Woods handles these songs all by himself, although we do get a feature from Chow Lee. It's a solid new collection of songs, and you can listen down below.
Release Date: November 21, 2025
Genre: R&B
Tracklist for Flower City Heartbreak
- Energize Bunny
- One Night Stand ft. Chow Lee
- You're So Right
- I Like It
- TSA
- Supposed To Be My Lover
- Crazy