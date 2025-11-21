Big Dawg - Song by FERG

FERG is in the midst of dropping new music, and there is no denying that he is having a ton of fun on his new song "Big Dawg."

FERG has been having a ton of fun with his recent string of releases. Although fans are still getting used to his new style, there is no denying that the artist is having a good time experimenting. On his new song "Big Dawg," FERG gives us an absolute banger that is very hard to deny. It's one of those songs that is going to make you want to enter a mosh pit. The song is bouncy, and the flows have a ton of swag to them. This is FERG at his best, and this certainly has us excited for whatever else he has in store, going forward.

