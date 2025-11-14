IN MY GLORY - Album by Lil Gnar

Fans have been waiting for Lil Gnar's sophomore album for over three years, and now, he's finally delivered. Today (November 14), the Atlanta-based performer dropped off IN MY GLORY, a 16-track project jam-packed with high-profile features. It boasts appearances from the likes of Chief Keef, Nardo Wick, 2 Chainz, and Ski Mask The Slump God, among others. The new album acts as a follow-up to his 2022 debut, DIE BOUT IT. Lil Gnar has been teasing the LP for quite some time now, originally announcing it as a mixtape back in 2023 and dropping its lead single earlier this month.
Release Date: November 14, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist of IN MY GLORY
- Boston (Ft. VonOff1700)
- Prayer (Ft. 2 Chainz)
- Welcome 2 Da Game (Ft. Chief Keef)
- Beam (Ft. Ski Mask The Slump God)
- Crank Dat
- Hell Yeah
- Antidote
- Big Flame (Ft. Young Nudy)
- Soar (Rocket Power) (Ft. UnoTheActivist)
- Can't Pick One
- Highter Than Yall (Ft. KARRAHBOOO)
- Staring @ Da Sun
- Gnarcotic Boomin
- Pass Da Lighter
- Almighty Gnar (Ft. Chief Keef)
- Pleads (Ft. Chief Keef & Nardo Wick)
The lead single for IN MY GLORY is "Beam" featuring Ski Mask The Slump God.