IN MY GLORY - Album by Lil Gnar

Today, Lil Gnar dropped off his highly anticipated sophomore album, "IN MY GLORY," following years of teasing.

Fans have been waiting for Lil Gnar's sophomore album for over three years, and now, he's finally delivered. Today (November 14), the Atlanta-based performer dropped off IN MY GLORY, a 16-track project jam-packed with high-profile features. It boasts appearances from the likes of Chief Keef , Nardo Wick, 2 Chainz , and Ski Mask The Slump God , among others. The new album acts as a follow-up to his 2022 debut, DIE BOUT IT. Lil Gnar has been teasing the LP for quite some time now, originally announcing it as a mixtape back in 2023 and dropping its lead single earlier this month.

