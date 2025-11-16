The E Rated Audition / Somewhat A Man - Songs by Millkzy

It's been an undoubtedly busy year for Dallas-based artist Millkzy, and he doesn't look like he'll be slowing down anytime soon. In January, he unleashed his album An Author's Demise, which reportedly charted just months after he quit his job in fast food. After that, he dropped a handful of singles before unveiling yet another full-length album in July, thenarrator. Now, he’s back with two new songs, “The E Rated Audition” and “Somewhat A Man.” On the double single, the 21-year-old stays true to his signature sound, masterfully blending rap, R&B, and spoken word to create something truly unique.
Release Date: November 14, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from The E Rated Audition
I might just need a minute to revise my wrongings
I might just need a second to undo my redo