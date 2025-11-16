The E Rated Audition / Somewhat A Man - Songs by Millkzy

Today, Dallas-based performer Millkzy dropped two new songs for fans, "The E Rated Audition" and "Somewhat A Man."

It's been an undoubtedly busy year for Dallas-based artist Millkzy, and he doesn't look like he'll be slowing down anytime soon. In January, he unleashed his album An Author's Demise, which reportedly charted just months after he quit his job in fast food. After that, he dropped a handful of singles before unveiling yet another full-length album in July, thenarrator. Now, he’s back with two new songs, “The E Rated Audition” and “Somewhat A Man.” On the double single, the 21-year-old stays true to his signature sound, masterfully blending rap, R&B, and spoken word to create something truly unique.

