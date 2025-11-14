Hit A Nerve – Song by AZ Chike

Almost a year ago, AZ Chike officially broke into mainstream hip-hop consciousness on the Kendrick Lamar album GNX. This followed an impressive performance on ScHoolboy Q's Blue Lips, and fans have even more West Coast confidence to look forward to. He teased his new album N.R.F.T.W. (No Rest For The Wicked) earlier this year, although this title isn't fully confirmed. Nevertheless, the South Central L.A. MC just dropped a single for the LP, "Hit A Nerve." With a growling bassline, ethereal synth pads, and an energetic delivery, he gave listeners more of what they love while being a bit more boisterous than usual. We're sure we will get a wider picture of Chike's artistry on his new album. Hopefully it comes out very soon.
Release Date: November 14, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N.R.F.T.W. (No Rest For The Wicked) [tentative title]
Quotable Lyrics from Hit A Nerve
I'm on it, f***ing with the coldest, them other n***as bogus,
Better pay me if you owe it, I don't tell it, I'ma show it,
Hit that b***h, I might ghost it,
Think before you post it, man, you n***as know my slogan