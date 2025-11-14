Hit A Nerve – Song by AZ Chike

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 221 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hit A Nerve AZ Chike Hit A Nerve AZ Chike
AZ Chike is reportedly dropping his new album "N.R.F.T.W. (No Rest For The Wicked)" very soon, and fans are very excited.

Almost a year ago, AZ Chike officially broke into mainstream hip-hop consciousness on the Kendrick Lamar album GNX. This followed an impressive performance on ScHoolboy Q's Blue Lips, and fans have even more West Coast confidence to look forward to. He teased his new album N.R.F.T.W. (No Rest For The Wicked) earlier this year, although this title isn't fully confirmed. Nevertheless, the South Central L.A. MC just dropped a single for the LP, "Hit A Nerve." With a growling bassline, ethereal synth pads, and an energetic delivery, he gave listeners more of what they love while being a bit more boisterous than usual. We're sure we will get a wider picture of Chike's artistry on his new album. Hopefully it comes out very soon.

Release Date: November 14, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N.R.F.T.W. (No Rest For The Wicked) [tentative title]

Quotable Lyrics from Hit A Nerve

I'm on it, f***ing with the coldest, them other n***as bogus,
Better pay me if you owe it, I don't tell it, I'ma show it,
Hit that b***h, I might ghost it,
Think before you post it, man, you n***as know my slogan

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.3K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.8K
azchike-whatx2 Songs AZ Chike Makes His Presence Felt With New Single "Whatx2" 1082
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 868
Comments 0