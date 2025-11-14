Icarus II - Album by 24kGoldn

24kGoldn had one of the biggest songs in the entire world just a few years ago. However, since that time, he has fallen into obscurity in some respects. Overall, it has been difficult for him to get his motion back, but he is at least trying. On Friday, he dropped off a new seven-track project called Icarus II. Throughout this project, we get those melodic, pop-inspired songs that were so popular when 24kGoldn first burst onto the scene. If you are a fan of this sound, then this album is most definitely going to be for you.
Release Date: November 14, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop, Pop
Tracklist for Icarus II
- Mess
- Bullet Holes
- God Is Watching ft. Michael Sneed
- June
- Next Life
- A Girl's Dream
- Saving Grace