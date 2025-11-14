Dogs - Song by 2Hollis

2Hollis is one of those artists who is an acquired taste. If you don't like loud and distorted instrumentals that blur the lines of what hip-hop can be, then 2Hollis probably isn't for you. However, those who love him, swear by his music and the movement he has found himself in. Overall, he is an interesting artist, and his new song "Dogs" is certainly proof of this. The track contains lyrics that are repeated over and over, while the distorted instrumental completely blows out your eardrums. It is a unique sounding song, albeit one that might not click immediately.
Release Date: November 14, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: engineboye
Quotable Lyrics from Dogs
I got broads up in Russia, dogs finna run up
Fuck whatever y'all sayin', I do what I wanna
Fuck any weapon formed, that shit will not prosper
I got banned from the motherland, fuck the tyra—