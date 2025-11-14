Dogs - Song by 2Hollis

2Hollis has quickly become an underground darling, and on Friday, he continued his 2025 run with a distorted new track "Dogs."

2Hollis is one of those artists who is an acquired taste. If you don't like loud and distorted instrumentals that blur the lines of what hip-hop can be, then 2Hollis probably isn't for you. However, those who love him, swear by his music and the movement he has found himself in. Overall, he is an interesting artist, and his new song "Dogs" is certainly proof of this. The track contains lyrics that are repeated over and over, while the distorted instrumental completely blows out your eardrums. It is a unique sounding song, albeit one that might not click immediately.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!