Complications - Song by billy woods & August Fanon featuring Aesop Rock

billy woods dropped one of the best albums of the year, and he appears ready for more. On Friday, he teamed up with the likes of August Fanon and Aesop Rock for a brand-new song called "Complications." The song features great rapping and bars. Every single artist works in harmony with one another, while the somber instrumental adds a great degree of atmosphere to the song. If this kind of rap is your thing, then this is going to be a must-listen song. Hopefully, we hear more from billy woods and August Fanon very soon.
Release Date: November 14, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Complications
Time keeps slipping
Man is to time like twine is to kitten
Throw a stick to the puppies throw a fry to a pigeon
My fist full of dice throws light through the prism