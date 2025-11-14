Complications - Song by billy woods & August Fanon featuring Aesop Rock

billy woods, August Fanon, and Aesop Rock have joined forces on a new track called "Complications" that fits their styles perfectly.

billy woods dropped one of the best albums of the year, and he appears ready for more. On Friday, he teamed up with the likes of August Fanon and Aesop Rock for a brand-new song called "Complications." The song features great rapping and bars. Every single artist works in harmony with one another, while the somber instrumental adds a great degree of atmosphere to the song. If this kind of rap is your thing, then this is going to be a must-listen song. Hopefully, we hear more from billy woods and August Fanon very soon.

