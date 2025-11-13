BOMAYE - Song by Ransom & Conductor Williams

Ransom and Conductor Williams are readying a new album called "The Uncomfortable Truth," and we now have a new single, "BOMAYE."

Ransom and Conductor Williams make a great duo. The two are currently working on a new project, The Uncomfortable Truth, and it is set to drop in the near future. With this project on the horizon, the two have opted to come through with a new single. This single is called "BOMAYE," and as you are going to hear, it is a banger. The production is mind-blowing, while Ransom's rapping is as tight and as focused as ever. It's one of those songs that immediately grabs your attention. With one day before the New Music Friday rush, definitely be sure to give this a listen.

