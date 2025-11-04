2K Baby Breaks Silence After Fans Expose Him For Door Dashing

2K Baby has addressed the viral video of him working as a DoorDash driver. In a response on social media, he defended his side gig and admitted that fans haven't been streaming his music as much as he would like at the moment.

"Im gonna go ahead and address this sh*t," 2K Baby began. "Yeah, that was me Door Dashing. I'm gonna keep it a bean. A n***a gotta do what he gotta do. Motherf*ckers ain't really streaming the music right now the way I would like them to be. I'm a grown ass man. I'm gonna go get it by any means. I do a lot of other sh*t outside of Door Dashing too. I hustle, I go get it."

Further arguing that there's nothing wrong with having a normal job, he said: "I ain't snitching. I ain't ratting on no n***a." He added that he's not doing anything illegal or immoral either.

2K Baby "2 Lost"

2K Baby finished his video by promoting his new album, 2 Lost. He dropped the project back on September 23. He also hinted at having a deluxe version in store that is coming soon.

Fans on social media have been sharing supportive messages in response to 2K Baby’s video. “Bro can’t get exposed for working! Don’t ever let nobody trick you out of your position,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: “Ive been a very rich man and ive been a very poor man... I Would NEVER make fun a trying person.” One more added: “Nah, he's working. He's making an living. Idiots will always have some negative sh*t to say. Bless that man, may he stay on the straight and narrow and makes a success of himself. Culture is so dumb sometimes. Can't knock a man for working.”