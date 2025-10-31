City On Fire – Song by Wale featuring Odeal

With this melancholy but enveloping new single, Wale is almost ready to bring us his new album "everything is a lot."

I love the way we gel, but I ain't jealous, Hell nah, I ain't, look, And I want to see you here, but you couldn't care less, The spark that we once had is heading to your section

Wale has always had a solid grip on a lot of hip-hop styles, a talent he sharpened further on the new Odeal-assisted single, "City On Fire." It's his latest and presumably last single from his upcoming album everything is a lot., and this is yet another tender and crisp record that makes us very excited for the whole thing. On this track, the DMV MC becomes tired of the nightlife and is missing a once-flowering love, which seems to be at odds now. While it’s not the most structurally ambitious cut in the world, there’s a very balanced emotional perspective on here whose peppy percussion and watery melodic elements do a great job of personifying. everything is a lot. comes out on November 14.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.