City On Fire – Song by Wale featuring Odeal

Wale has always had a solid grip on a lot of hip-hop styles, a talent he sharpened further on the new Odeal-assisted single, "City On Fire." It's his latest and presumably last single from his upcoming album everything is a lot., and this is yet another tender and crisp record that makes us very excited for the whole thing. On this track, the DMV MC becomes tired of the nightlife and is missing a once-flowering love, which seems to be at odds now. While it’s not the most structurally ambitious cut in the world, there’s a very balanced emotional perspective on here whose peppy percussion and watery melodic elements do a great job of personifying. everything is a lot. comes out on November 14.
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Track 13 of everything is a lot.
Quotable Lyrics from City On Fire
I love the way we gel, but I ain't jealous,
Hell nah, I ain't, look,
And I want to see you here, but you couldn't care less,
The spark that we once had is heading to your section