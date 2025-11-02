Fast Money - Song by Lil Shine

Lil Shine is an artist who is probably going to be polarizing to the average listener. At the end of the day, everything isn't for everyone. However, if you appreciate the new era of underground music, then you can probably get with the Shine sound. On Friday, the artist dropped off a new single, simply titled "Fast Money." Overall, this is a solid effort, and one that proves that Shine has some melodic songwriting chops. The autotune is a bit overexaggerated here, so be aware of that before diving in. We're sure our readers will have some strong opinions about this one.
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Fast Money
Quiet down, don't talk back
Don't know 'bout racks and stacks
Don't know 'bout back of the back
Spin down, we put shit back