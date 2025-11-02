Fast Money - Song by Lil Shine

Lil Shine is an internet sensation who has been consistently dropping some rap that fits the vibe of the new underground.

Lil Shine is an artist who is probably going to be polarizing to the average listener. At the end of the day, everything isn't for everyone. However, if you appreciate the new era of underground music, then you can probably get with the Shine sound. On Friday, the artist dropped off a new single, simply titled "Fast Money." Overall, this is a solid effort, and one that proves that Shine has some melodic songwriting chops. The autotune is a bit overexaggerated here, so be aware of that before diving in. We're sure our readers will have some strong opinions about this one.

