Batmobile - Song by D. Savage

D. Savage is back on Halloween with a new single called "Batmobile" that brings his melodic songwriting to the forefront.

D. Savage is an artist who is consistent with his releases. He doesn't stop dropping new music, and on a busy Halloween New Music Friday, the artist came through for his fans. Below, you can listen to his new track titled "Batmobile." Overall, this is a song that features some solid production. Meanwhile, the artist delivers some autotuned melodic vocals that match the vibe of the instrumental nicely. The song is a nice appetizer for a potential project that could be released later on down the line. Only time will tell whether or not this becomes one of the most enduring releases of the weekend.

Release Date: October 31, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Batmobile

Yeah-yeah, racks in my pocket, lil' bitch, racks in the bank
Yeah, yeah, double cup, double cup mud, I'm sippin' drank
Yеah, yeah, come to the hood, I'm a king, I'm top rank
Yеah, yeah, yeah, I'm backstage at a show makin' a shank

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
