Batmobile - Song by D. Savage

D. Savage is an artist who is consistent with his releases. He doesn't stop dropping new music, and on a busy Halloween New Music Friday, the artist came through for his fans. Below, you can listen to his new track titled "Batmobile." Overall, this is a song that features some solid production. Meanwhile, the artist delivers some autotuned melodic vocals that match the vibe of the instrumental nicely. The song is a nice appetizer for a potential project that could be released later on down the line. Only time will tell whether or not this becomes one of the most enduring releases of the weekend.
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Batmobile
Yeah-yeah, racks in my pocket, lil' bitch, racks in the bank
Yeah, yeah, double cup, double cup mud, I'm sippin' drank
Yеah, yeah, come to the hood, I'm a king, I'm top rank
Yеah, yeah, yeah, I'm backstage at a show makin' a shank