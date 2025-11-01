Batmobile - Song by D. Savage

D. Savage is back on Halloween with a new single called "Batmobile" that brings his melodic songwriting to the forefront.

D. Savage is an artist who is consistent with his releases. He doesn't stop dropping new music, and on a busy Halloween New Music Friday, the artist came through for his fans. Below, you can listen to his new track titled "Batmobile." Overall, this is a song that features some solid production. Meanwhile, the artist delivers some autotuned melodic vocals that match the vibe of the instrumental nicely. The song is a nice appetizer for a potential project that could be released later on down the line. Only time will tell whether or not this becomes one of the most enduring releases of the weekend.

