Hundred Acres - Song by Noname featuring Devin Morrison

Noname is one of the most respected MCs in hip-hop right now, and following her incredible album "Sundial," she is back with a new single.

There are few artists more respected than Noname. She is an artist who practices what she preaches, and she also has one of the most consistent discographies in all of rap. Today, Noname returns with a new single called "Hundred Acres." You can tell that Noname had a lot of fun recording this one, as there are some self referential bars, and a fun instrumental. Not to mention, we also get Devin Morrison on the track, who provides a smooth chorus to give the track some R&B flare. Noname's word play and flows remain top tier, and "Hundred Acres" is proof of this. You can check out the new song, below.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!