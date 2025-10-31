Hundred Acres - Song by Noname featuring Devin Morrison

There are few artists more respected than Noname. She is an artist who practices what she preaches, and she also has one of the most consistent discographies in all of rap. Today, Noname returns with a new single called "Hundred Acres." You can tell that Noname had a lot of fun recording this one, as there are some self referential bars, and a fun instrumental. Not to mention, we also get Devin Morrison on the track, who provides a smooth chorus to give the track some R&B flare. Noname's word play and flows remain top tier, and "Hundred Acres" is proof of this. You can check out the new song, below.
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Hundred Acres
If this the last supper, then my lover gettin' three plates
Liberate a free state, communism sweepstakes
We on a island, I'm sellin' seaweed to Poseidon
He gave us free housing, somethin' to spend a life in