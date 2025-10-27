Gorillaween V.7 - Album by Sheek Louch

Lox member Sheek Louch has been delivering a steady stream of projects for years at this point. His fans always look forward to his new projects, especially since they are consistently high-quality. This is certainly true of his Gorillaween series which is always released around Halloween. There is a spooky quality to these projects, and it makes the Fall that much more fun. Having said that, Sheek Louch came through for his fans on Friday as he delivered Gorillaween V.7. This is a huge seven-track project, and it contains a few features from Styles P, Nino Man, and Tony Moxberg. It's a solid addition to the series, and you can listen to it, below.
Release Date: October 24, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Gorillaween V.7
- Nights Like This
- Interlude
- Manson
- Gorilla Season ft. Styles P, Nino Man, Tony Moxberg
- Step Up
- Nothings Changed
- Self Made