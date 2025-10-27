Gorillaween V.7 - Album by Sheek Louch

Sheek Louch is back, this time with the seventh iteration of his popular yearly Halloween series, "Gorillaween."

Lox member Sheek Louch has been delivering a steady stream of projects for years at this point. His fans always look forward to his new projects, especially since they are consistently high-quality. This is certainly true of his Gorillaween series which is always released around Halloween. There is a spooky quality to these projects, and it makes the Fall that much more fun. Having said that, Sheek Louch came through for his fans on Friday as he delivered Gorillaween V.7. This is a huge seven-track project, and it contains a few features from Styles P , Nino Man, and Tony Moxberg. It's a solid addition to the series, and you can listen to it, below.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!