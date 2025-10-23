Supreme x Fox Racing Collection Pays Tribute To DMX

The Supreme x Fox Racing Fall 2025 Collection has officially dropped, marking the first collaboration between the two brands in two years. This 13-piece lineup blends high-performance motocross design with Supreme’s streetwear identity while paying tribute to the late DMX.

At the center of the release is the DMX Racing Jersey, offered in gray, black, and red. The piece revives the “All Eyes on Fox” design DMX famously wore during his Ruff Ryders era, bridging early 2000s hip-hop energy with modern-day fashion.

The tribute continues with the Raceframe Impact Chest Guard, V1 Helmet, and Bomber Gloves, all dressed in gray camo and accented with red, white, and black. Alongside the homage pieces, the collection expands into functional cold-weather wear.

The big items include glossy Down Puffer Jackets in red/white and black, a rugged Cordura hooded denim jacket, oversized jeans, and colorblocked tracksuits. A long-sleeve tee featuring a wheelie shot from punk photographer Ben Trogdon rounds out the drop.

These photos highlight the collection’s distinct mix of performance gear and nostalgia. Supreme and Fox Racing have once again merged motocross heritage with streetwear storytelling, showing how timeless icons like DMX continue to influence culture.

The collection released today on Supreme.com and in-store, with a follow-up release in Japan on October 25.

