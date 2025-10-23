Supreme x Fox Racing Collection Pays Tribute To DMX

Supreme and Fox Racing reunite for Fall 2025, honoring DMX with a bold 13-piece collection with both motocross and streetwear style.

The Supreme x Fox Racing Fall 2025 Collection has officially dropped, marking the first collaboration between the two brands in two years. This 13-piece lineup blends high-performance motocross design with Supreme’s streetwear identity while paying tribute to the late DMX.

At the center of the release is the DMX Racing Jersey, offered in gray, black, and red. The piece revives the “All Eyes on Fox” design DMX famously wore during his Ruff Ryders era, bridging early 2000s hip-hop energy with modern-day fashion.

The tribute continues with the Raceframe Impact Chest Guard, V1 Helmet, and Bomber Gloves, all dressed in gray camo and accented with red, white, and black. Alongside the homage pieces, the collection expands into functional cold-weather wear.

The big items include glossy Down Puffer Jackets in red/white and black, a rugged Cordura hooded denim jacket, oversized jeans, and colorblocked tracksuits. A long-sleeve tee featuring a wheelie shot from punk photographer Ben Trogdon rounds out the drop.

These photos highlight the collection’s distinct mix of performance gear and nostalgia. Supreme and Fox Racing have once again merged motocross heritage with streetwear storytelling, showing how timeless icons like DMX continue to influence culture.

The collection released today on Supreme.com and in-store, with a follow-up release in Japan on October 25.

Supreme x Fox Racing DMX

The Supreme x Fox Racing Fall 2025 Collection features motocross-inspired designs infused with streetwear flair. Also the DMX Racing Jersey anchors the lineup in red, gray, and black colorways with bold graphics.

A Raceframe Impact Chest Guard, V1 Helmet, and gloves extend the tribute to DMX’s “All Eyes on Fox” moment. Further outerwear options include shiny Down Puffers, denim work jackets, and oversized hoodies with matching pants.

Each piece also blends Supreme branding with Fox’s performance details. Overall from camo patterns to retro logos, this collaboration captures the crossover between hip-hop legacy and racing culture in true Supreme fashion.

