Cumulus/Memory - Song by Sampha

Sampha is one of the most beloved and revered singers of this current generation, and the artist is back with a 6-minute epic.

Sampha isn't the most active artist in the world, which means his releases are that much more special when they happen. After dropping an album a couple of years ago, the artist has mostly been out of the spotlight. Today, however, he returned with a six-minute song called "Cumulus/Memory." As you can probably assume, the song is absolutely gorgeous. From the instrumentation to the vocals, Sampha is firing on all cylinders here. If you love this style of slow R&B and Soul, then you will adore this latest effort. Hopefully, this is a sign that a new album is coming very soon.

