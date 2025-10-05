The Nightlife - Song by Honey Dijon & Chloe

Chicago DJ and producer Honey Dijon is taking Chloe Bailey "around and around" for a dance-filled evening at the club with "The Nightlife." It's the duo's first-ever record together, but it feels like they've been teaming up consistently for a decade. If you haven't heard any of Dijon's music, you can find her on some pretty recent efforts. The most notable of them all is Beyonce's pop magnum opus RENAISSANCE. Particularly on the tracks "COZY," "ALIEN SUPERSTAR," and "CUFF IT." Those will give you a good idea of what she's bringing to "The Nightlife." It's an undeniable bop with irresistible grooves, sub bass, and catchy vocals from Chloe.
Release Date: October 3, 2025
Genre: Pop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "The Nightlife":
I let the feeling go knee deep ('Round and 'round)
I let the feeling, I let the feeling (And 'round and 'round)
I take the pain and I burn it (And 'round and 'round)
I break the chains, I earned it (And 'round and 'round)
I turn around and I work it (And 'round and 'round)