Chicago rapper Chef Sean has tapped fellow hometown star Jeremih for the official remix of his standout single “No Name.”

The collaboration blends Jeremih’s smooth R&B tones with Sean’s commanding delivery, offering a new dimension to the track’s raw energy. The release arrives with a visually sharp video directed by Forte Digital, pairing cinematic flair with the song’s layered production.

Sean, born Sean Hutchinson, has carved a career defined by reinvention. Before music, he was a child actor with roles in Jason’s Lyric and Teeth and Blood, later building a reputation in the cult web series Ask a Rap Dude. That early versatility laid the groundwork for a music career that thrives on breaking boundaries.

As the frontman of trap-rock band Chef Sean & Blaze, he injected punk aggression into hip-hop stages at Rolling Loud and BET Weekend. His solo catalog has since evolved into a fusion of vulnerability and grit. His latest project, The Weigh Up, positions him as both artist and producer, pushing the edges of Chicago’s sound.

The “No Name Remix” continues that momentum. Jeremih’s velvet vocals balance Sean’s intensity, creating a record that feels polished yet unpredictable. The chemistry between them captures a cross-genre spirit that has become Sean’s signature.

Recognition has followed. His single “Runaway” earned GRAMMY consideration for Best Rap Performance. He also drew an NAACP Image Awards nomination and was named Core DJs’ Artist of the Year in 2020.

With Jeremih alongside him, Sean delivers more than a remix. He offers a declaration of creative independence, solidifying his role as one of Chicago’s most forward-thinking voices.

“No Name Remix” - Chef Sean Ft. Jeremih

Quotable Lyrics

You the type to tell I love your

business. Ain't nobody else's business.

That's the reason they don't know my

name. I don't even come around your

block. I don't hang around nos. It's the