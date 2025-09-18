There’s something in the air in Chicago. The city has birthed some of hip-hop’s greatest talent, reshaping the sound of music time and time again. But beyond the shifting styles, Chicago has always been a hub for lyricism, a place where penmanship is celebrated. From Common to Chance the Rapper to Noname, the city continues to raise MCs who can sharpen language into something transformative.

One of my favorite rappers out of Chicago in recent years is Joel Q. His hustle and consistency have made him one to watch, but at the core, it’s his vision — his observations of the world around him — that make each release so gratifying. His music is motivational, rooted in community and the youth he uplifts, yet it never veers into preachy territory. Instead, the "Everybody Ball" rapper maintains a bird’s-eye view that gives his work a refreshing balance. It’s no surprise he’s earned co-signs from the likes of Big Sean and others along the way.

This week, on his 32nd birthday, Joel dropped his latest body of work, Take This With You, arguably one of his best to date. Serving as the follow-up to 2024’s Project Summer, the album raises the bar with impeccable wordplay, focused flows, and a grounded perspective that lets him pivot from flagrant boasts to introspective musings in the same breath. Tracks like “Honor the OGs” and “The One” explore familial ties over warm, soulful production, while “God’s Flow” highlights his technical prowess with punchlines designed to stick: “Every bar was made to build you up, I mix it with the protein.”

Take This With You showcases Joel Q’s versatility as an MC. There are heartfelt moments and affirmations meant to push you toward your dreams, but there are also undeniable bangers that deserve to be rattling out of car speakers. The previously released single “Just Do It,” featuring Femdot and MfnMelo, sets the tone, with Joel leading the charge and his guests rising to meet the challenge.

Ultimately, Take This With You feels like a statement of where Joel Q is at 32–sharp, seasoned, and still hungry. It’s an album that reminds us why Chicago remains such a force in hip-hop. The penmanship, perspective, and a relentless drive to uplift the people around you. If Project Summer hinted at a rapper coming into his stride, then Take This With You confirms Joel Q as an artist fully in his zone. It’s a body of work that celebrates where he’s been while pointing toward how much higher he can climb.

