Joel Q Delivers His Sharpest Project To Date On "Take This With You"

BY Aron A. 178 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Joel-Q-Take-This-With-You-Album-Cover Joel-Q-Take-This-With-You-Album-Cover
From motivational gems to fiery bangers, Joel Q has range to spare on "Take This With You" ft. MfnMelo, Femdot & more.

There’s something in the air in Chicago. The city has birthed some of hip-hop’s greatest talent, reshaping the sound of music time and time again. But beyond the shifting styles, Chicago has always been a hub for lyricism, a place where penmanship is celebrated. From Common to Chance the Rapper to Noname, the city continues to raise MCs who can sharpen language into something transformative.

One of my favorite rappers out of Chicago in recent years is Joel Q. His hustle and consistency have made him one to watch, but at the core, it’s his vision — his observations of the world around him — that make each release so gratifying. His music is motivational, rooted in community and the youth he uplifts, yet it never veers into preachy territory. Instead, the "Everybody Ball" rapper maintains a bird’s-eye view that gives his work a refreshing balance. It’s no surprise he’s earned co-signs from the likes of Big Sean and others along the way.

This week, on his 32nd birthday, Joel dropped his latest body of work, Take This With You, arguably one of his best to date. Serving as the follow-up to 2024’s Project Summer, the album raises the bar with impeccable wordplay, focused flows, and a grounded perspective that lets him pivot from flagrant boasts to introspective musings in the same breath. Tracks like “Honor the OGs” and “The One” explore familial ties over warm, soulful production, while “God’s Flow” highlights his technical prowess with punchlines designed to stick: “Every bar was made to build you up, I mix it with the protein.”

Take This With You showcases Joel Q’s versatility as an MC. There are heartfelt moments and affirmations meant to push you toward your dreams, but there are also undeniable bangers that deserve to be rattling out of car speakers. The previously released single “Just Do It,” featuring Femdot and MfnMelo, sets the tone, with Joel leading the charge and his guests rising to meet the challenge.

Ultimately, Take This With You feels like a statement of where Joel Q is at 32–sharp, seasoned, and still hungry. It’s an album that reminds us why Chicago remains such a force in hip-hop. The penmanship, perspective, and a relentless drive to uplift the people around you. If Project Summer hinted at a rapper coming into his stride, then Take This With You confirms Joel Q as an artist fully in his zone. It’s a body of work that celebrates where he’s been while pointing toward how much higher he can climb.

Read More: Joel Q & Brittney Carter Pay Homage To “Nosetalgia” On “Top 5”

Joel Q's Take This With You

Take This With You Tracklist

  1. Honor The OGs
  2. The One
  3. God's Favorite
  4. God Flow
  5. Domino Effect
  6. Give It Away
  7. 2000s Party ft. Mvte
  8. Hope You Get The Message
  9. Good Girls Finish
  10. Perfect For A Day
  11. You My Blood
  12. Land Safe
  13. Satisfied ft. K Marie & Ro Moore
  14. Just Do It ft. Femdot & MfnMelo
  15. Have A N***a Back
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
joel-q- Songs Joel Q & Brittney Carter Pay Homage To “Nosetalgia” On “Top 5” 914
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 75.1K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.5K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.1K
Comments 1