Joel Q & Brittney Carter Pay Homage To “Nosetalgia” On “Top 5”

The general consensus once Drake and Kendrick Lamar began trading bars was that lyricism is alive and well. However, that's always been the case. Chicago’s own Joel Q has been one of the many proponents keeping lyricism intact and clearly, it’s been working out for him. After releasing a series of projects over the past few years, including Trophy Room II and Love, My N***a 2, he’s kept his foot on the gas with plenty of bangers since the top of 2024.

While Joel Q often focuses on uplifting his community and spreading positivity, the moments where he pulls up to pop his sh*t showcase just how potent his pen is. This week, the rapper teamed up with close collaborator Brittney Carter (who delivered an excellent verse during her On The Radar freestyle last year) for their latest collab, “Top 5.” The two MCs bring the heat as they make a strong case as to why they’re some of the best to step to the mic. Joel Q kicks things off with a fiery verse, filled with clever punchlines like “Catch your girl look at me like Woo, had me feelin’ like I’m Pop Smoke.”

Joel Q & Brittney Carter Make A Strong Case Why They’re “Top 5”

Following a spree of bars, Joel Q hands the mic over to Brittney Carter who delivers a memorable closer. Carter comes through swinging, with bars that are equally inspiring while simultaneously sonning her competitors through a mildly melodic flow. “I think my purpose on these tracks is show you lil’ n***as you can,” she raps with vigor. The two have previously worked together on songs like “Head High” but “Top 5” is truly a testament to the type of talent coming out of Chicago right now.

The music video for the new collaboration also pays homage to Pusha T and Kendrick Lamar’s classic “Nosetalgia.” With a minimalistic black-and-white video, Joel and Brittney Carter step through the streets of Chicago as they deliver their verses. Hopefully, we get more of this from the two coming soon. Joel Q already announced that he has a new project on the way so it seems like this is setting the tone for what he has in store this year.



Quotable Lyrics

All that scammin’, you ain’t bossed up yet

N***as rather look rich than really be in position

That mental need studying

I know that the pictures that I paint make colors

That’ll have my daughter color in the back seat Cullinan

