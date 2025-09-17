Steve Harvey Reveals How He Handles Lori Harvey's Exes

Lori Harvey has been involved in multiple high-profile relationships over the years, including with Future, Michael B. Jordan, and more.

Steve Harvey discussed running into one of Lori Harvey's exes and how she wanted him to handle the situation during Tuesday's episode of The Pivot Podcast. He explained that she wanted him to view her exes as his own exes. The conversation began with him noting that it's been "hard" for him to watch her date in the public eye.

"See I gotta be real careful because Lori, boy, she be in my ass. I can't make no mistakes… I saw one of her exes somewhere at a game somewhere and I shook his hand. Boy, I can't even touch his ass no more," Steve said, as noted by People. "I better not acknowledge him or look at him or nothing no more. So I'm off limits."

He went on to joke: "If you an ex, your ass is my ex, too. That's the rule. The rule in our house is any boy that's an ex, he's now my ex, too. I must hate him like we was dating."

Steve added that Lori's status as a celebrity attracts "a certain cat." He explained: "And cats that's got more, know they got more to offer so they can come quicker. So it's been difficult, man, watching her. But she's very smart. And everything they say online, I know it's never true, I hate it for her. But I think she's figuring it out now."

Lori Harvey Dating History

Lori Harvey has been involved in multiple high-profile relationships over the years. She's been linked to Future, Michael B. Jordan, Damson Idris, and more celebrities. The most noteworthy of them was Jordan, whom she dated from 2020-2022.

Steve previously addressed their breakup on an episode of his morning show. "I feel fine. I'm fine…I still gotta go to work…I still gotta take care of my family," he said jokingly at the time. "I'm team Lori, 1000 percent. She's my daughter. I love her, I support her."

