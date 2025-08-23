Flo Milli Interpolates Hoobastank On Coop-Assisted Single "Perfect Person"

Flo Milli delivers "Perfect Person," a single featuring a rather surprising sample in the form of Hoobastank's "The Reason."

Flo has been one of the more overlooked rappers in the game since she burst on the scene with "Beef FloMix" back in 2019. Hopefully, her next LP brings her into some conversations she should have already been in. We look forward to hearing whatever she does next. In the meantime, check out "Perfect Person" down below.

Flo Milli has not yet announced a new album. However, she's been on a pretty consistent release schedule to this point in her still-young career. She dropped her debut mixtape in 2020. Since then, she's delivered LPs in 2022 and 2024. With that in mind, a 2026 release for her Fine Ho, Stay follow-up feels likely.

The track's lyrics are typical Flo Milli fare, with a confident delivery and words talking about how bad her exes are. It's about what fans expect from her, but she's always so locked in that it's hard to judge the familiar subject matter. It's going to sound very good on a speaker or in your headphones as well. The Hoobastank sample gets turned into a bit of a club-ready trap banger.

Flo Milli has dropped her latest single, a titled "Perfect Person." The song features a prominent sample of Hoobastank's "The Reason," an entirely unexpected source of inspiration for Flo. The track works better than it has any reason to. Both she and Coop bring a completely new energy to it, a welcome change considering the melodrama of the original.

