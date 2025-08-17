Mahalia is stepping into a new era with her promising EP Luvergirl.

The British R&B singer calls the seven-track project her most liberated work yet, crafted with Eric IV, BenjiFlow, and Savannah Jada. Created across the UK, Jamaica, and St. Vincent, the EP reflects her confidence and her deepening connection to her Caribbean roots.

Luvergirl is both a renewal and a return. It’s the first time Mahalia has leaned into Jamaican influences since “Simmer,” her 2019 collaboration with Burna Boy inspired by Beenie Man. But this project goes further.

Earlier this year, she spent a month in the Caribbean, reconnecting with family and immersing herself in the local music scene. That trip grounded the EP in a sense of heritage and belonging.

“It was really important for me to be able to tap into that world,” Mahalia says. “And it’s quite special to hear my voice in that way.”

The EP was led by the single, “Instructions.” The sultry slow-burn, powered by heavy bass and directed visually by Douglas Reddan, captures Mahalia in full command. It introduces the sound and spirit of Luvergirl, showcasing an artist embracing authority both vocally and thematically.

For Mahalia, this era is about feminine agency and honest expression. She describes the record as a romantic reckoning told on her own terms.

“It feels like the era of girls just taking back a bit of our fucking control,” she says. “Not being slut-shamed, not being taken the piss out of. In all the songs, it’s me telling these men what to do.”

With Luvergirl, Mahalia offers a project rooted in strength, sensuality, and freedom—an empowered chapter that reaffirms her as one of the UK’s leading voices.

Luvergirl - Mahalia

Official Tracklist

1.Different Type of Love ft. Masicka

2. Pity ft. Tanya Stephens

3. Pick Up The Pace ft. Bayka

4. Instructions

5. Testing

6. Pressure Points ft. Lila Iké