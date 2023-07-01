UK artist Mahalia didn’t fall victim to the sophomore slump. In fact, her latest album, IRL, has only made more R&B lovers grow in their admiration for the 25-year-old. She preceded her 13-track work with singles such as “Terms and Conditions” and “Cheat” featuring JoJo – and that’s not the only noteworthy collaboration Mahalia included on her tracklist. Elsewhere, she connects with Joyce Wrice on “In My Head,” Destin Conrad for “It’s Not Me, It’s You,” and Kojey Radical on “Wassup.”

Arguably the biggest guest feature on IRL comes from Stormzy, who joined forces with the budding starlet on track number six, “November.” It marks their first time on a track together, but in the past, we’ve heard the foreign rapper connect with other ethereal vocalists like H.E.R. and Jorja Smith. Now that he’s shown us the magic he can make with Mahalia, fans are sure to be looking out for more from the two of them.

Read More: Mahalia Pens A Letter To Her Former Lover’s New Boo On “Letter To Ur N(ex)t”

Mahalia and Stormzy Take Us Back in Time to “November”

“This is a real reflection of the journeys I’ve had, what actually happened, and a celebration of everyone who got me there,” Mahalia shared in a press release, via Rated R&B. “There are names and family members I mention because it all helped in shaping who I am,” she added. “We’re all fixated on how we can make ourselves better but I want people to also reminisce on lovely or painful situations they’ve lived through and how they’ve helped shape the people they are now.”

Check out Mahalia and Stormzy’s beautiful new collab, “November” above, or find the songbird’s full IRL album on Spotify/Apple Music. If you do tap into the full release, tell us your top three favourite titles in the comments. For more HNHH release recommendations, check out last week’s R&B Season playlist at the link below.

Read More: PARTYNEXTDOOR & Mahalia Set The “R&B Season” Mood With Their New Releases

IRL Tracklist:

Ready In My Bag Terms and Conditions In My Head (feat. Joyce Wrice) Cheat (feat. JoJo) November (feat. Stormzy) Hey Stranger Isn’t It Strange? It’s Not Me, It’s You (feat. Destin Conrad) Wassup (feat. Kojey Radical) Lose Lose Goodbyes IRL

[Via]