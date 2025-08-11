Temu Sued Over Alleged MF Doom Trademark Infringement

Gas Drawls LLC, founded by MF Doom and Jasmine Dumile Thompson in 2011, accuses Temu of trademark infringement, unfair competition, and more.

They allege that Temu is “liable for treble damages, attorneys’ fees, and statutory damages of up to [$2 million] per counterfeit mark per type of goods sold, offered for sale, or distributed.” In the lawsuit, Gas Drawls' legal team also takes shots at Temu's business practices as a whole. They allege that it's “widely understood” as “one of the most unethical companies operating in today’s global marketplace.”

Gas Drawls' attorneys allege that there's reason to believe consumers could have been confused about the legitimacy of the products. They also allege that some fans could have been under the impression that MF Doom's trademark owners reached an agreement with Temu. This, of course, is not the case.

About The Author

Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.