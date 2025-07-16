TD Jakes says an army of 44,000 AI-generated bots are behind a digital smear campaign orchestrated to link him to Diddy's alleged sex parties. While speaking with John Hope Bryant for a recent interview caught by AllHipHop, he issued a firm rebuke of the allegations. His comments come as various fake pictures and videos have circulated on the internet, depicting him with the Bad Boy mogul.

“When the [rumors] first broke out, it was 44,000 bots that were released on me,” Jakes said. He added that an investigation “discovered that 98% of them were all artificial intelligence-generated.” From there, he mentioned social media as being a terrible source for news. “The other thing that it really proved to me, to Oprah, to Denzel, to all the people, is that it’s everybody. It goes along with the turf. We have got to stop getting our information from TikTok," he said.

Of the rumors as a whole, TD Jakes added: “That’s kinda water under the bridge. If there were anything there, the FBI would have been in it … It’s like when I had my health scare—within seconds, it was all over the world, you wouldn’t have to find it on Instagram, you wouldn’t have to find it on YouTube. You would find it on the 6 o’clock news.” Jakes suffered a heart-attack while on stage during a sermon in November.

Diddy was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in his criminal trial, earlier this month. The jury did still convict him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In turn, the prosecution has recommended a 4-year sentence.