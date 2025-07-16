Cochise Blends Afrobeats & Pop Rap On "BRACES"

When you see Cochise on another artist's track or when he flies solo, just expect nothing but good vibes. The Palm Bay, Florida rapper is bringing just that to his second single of 2025, "BRACES." His other release is "I LIE," which he put out in June. It was the first offering following since his October 2024 record, WHY ALWAYS ME?
But on this offering from the "Hatchback" artist, he's melding a bit of Afrobeats/dancehall lingo with elements of pop rap. Adding even more flair to the track is the production team headed by hitmaker BNYX.
He, along with ilyradius and Dsaint, bring a colorful and shimmering element to the table with a flurry of synths and upbeat drums. Lyrically, Cochise focuses on love and a potential partner he's got his eyes on. In typical fashion, the 27-year-old has energy on top of more energy and has a playful delivery that adds to the sunny nature of the song.
Reportedly, "BRACES" was in such high demand from fans when it was initially teased back in June on his X page. Cochise said that the single wasn't even complete back then. But seeing that his supporters wanted it, he went ahead and finished it up and then announced its release date on July 9.
Overall, we are glad he followed through because this a summer banger. Be sure to spin it below.
Cochise "BRACES"
Quotable Lyrics:
Real bad man tell the gyal want cuff (Cuff)
Gyal wan' ride pon the magic school bus (Bus)
Says she wan' ride pon the wave like Brush
Said me hood big like an Elephant
Pop out swole, pop up out the storm, talkin' stacks (Stacks)
I saw tunnel vision, I got money on my map