Parker McKenna, best known as Kady Kyle from My Wife and Kids, has transitioned into music under the name Parker, releasing a confident and vibrant debut, “Daddy Atlanta,” that merges with Southern influences.

Parker’s debut had fans curious about how many more actors will enter the music industry. A fan commented, “Why does everyone wanna do music? Being an artist used to have meaning behind it, now everyone's just doing what they want. Make it stop.”

Her first single transforms the classic AT&T ringtone into a bass-heavy, dance-ready groove. Over this infectious beat, Parker’s smooth, melodic vocals paint a picture of heading to Atlanta, where a devoted lover treats her like royalty. The lyrics highlight a modern Southern gentleman who meets her every need with style.

Parker’s single verse marks her evolution from child star to self-assured artist. She raps with flair: “Beatin’ down yo block, block, block. He my lemon pepper hot, hot, hot. treat me like a wifey, never treat me like a thot. He double tap that ass like he watching TikTok.” The iconic chant “ATL, ho” echoes throughout, grounding the song in Atlanta’s culture.

Parker McKenna “Daddy Atlanta”

Social media would provide the actress with honest criticism about the song and video. The Shade Room Teens' post receives over 12,000 likes, but the comments range from love it to hate it to confusion. “I’m just confused on how you go from beating down the block to ordering hot lemon pepper wings from Wingstop,” commented an Instagram user. “Lock block block I like lemon pepper hot hot hot hot hot “

Other comments ranged from “She not Katie no more , she can grow up now“ to “Oh Parker, just stick to acting baby… We don’t need no more kids pop adult version songs.”

Among the reactions, fans made comparisons to other artists. An Instagram user commented, “Why she sound like the OMG GIRLZ & the song is something Lil Mama would've did back in 2006 ?”

One fan commented, “It’s the cook a momma sound in the back fa me,” while another wrote, “Lil Katie gon wild.”