Recently, Stacey Dash decided to take social media users on a walk down memory lane. The actress did so by recreating Kanye West's iconic "All Falls Down" music video, which was released back in 2004. In a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk, she's seen running through a hotel hallway and into an elevator. She even accidentally pressed the emergency button while she was in there, which promptly put an end to the fun.

While some Instagram users enjoyed the blast from the past, others are not feeling it in the slightest. "I miss the old her and ye," one commenter writes. "The both of them were not supposed to turn out like this, but the signs were always there," someone else claims.

The former Fox News contributor and Clueless star has found herself at the center of quite a few controversies in recent years, which have earned her a great deal of backlash.

Stacey Dash Controversies

She supported Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, for example, something she apologized for years later. “I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News,” she said during an interview with The Daily Mail in 2021. “I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. And at that time in my life, it was who I was. I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.”

“Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them,” she continued. “They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that’s who Stacey was, but that’s not who Stacey is now. Stacey’s someone who has compassion, empathy.”