Big Venti Drops The Hookah Bar Anthem In Dance-Friendly "Belly Dance"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Belly,Dancer,Wearing,Lebanese,Attire,In,A,Hookah,Lounge,WithBelly,Dancer,Wearing,Lebanese,Attire,In,A,Hookah,Lounge,With
BIG VENTI is a entrepreneur, and trendsetter known for his bass-heavy, raspy rap vocals and energetic fusion of rap, trap, and dance.

BIG VENTI and Rickstarrdidit reconnect for “BELLY DANCE,” a hypnotic heater that fuses Middle Eastern melodies with booming 808s.

It sounds like a magic carpet ride through South Beach—slick, surreal, and soaked in rhythm. Rickstarr’s lush production sets the vibe, lacing a smooth, infectious hook that VENTI rides with gritty, confident verses.

The track was born in Rickstarr’s Miami studio. Known for co-producing Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News, he crafted the chorus before sending it to VENTI, who made it the lead single off his upcoming Manaeesh Mixtape. The vibe hit instantly.

Belly Dance” was cut between Miami and L.A., but the sound moves globally. It’s club-ready and cinematic, with swirling synths, crisp drums, and vivid storytelling. The beat knocks, but the layers run deeper. It’s party music with style and structure—built to move bodies and spark imaginations.

VENTI, the L.A.-based founder of Party Hills Music, has made a name blending trap, dance, and raw rap energy. His debut PARTY HILLS peaked at #4 on the iTunes Hip-Hop charts, followed by the chart-topping BY THE WAY and How To Be A Boss. Outside the booth, he designs for Party Hills Apparel and has worked with legends like The Game.

Rickstarrdidit brings his own heat. Born in Miami, he started making beats at 13 and got linked with Cool & Dre a year later. Now signed to Epidemic Music Group, he’s produced for artists like Chief Keef, Don Trip, and Rondo Numba9.

More: Tyrese Checks Up On The Game Following The Death Of Game's Father

“Belly Dance” - Big Venti

Quotable Lyrics

Baby let me see that belly dance

I just want to see that belly dance

Get it girl, big girl, make that belly dance

Baby, let me see that belly dance

More: The Making Of The Game's "Documentary 2"

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Paras Griffin/Getty Images Music Future Teases Another "HNDRXX" Album Is In The Cards 4.3K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 61.4K
News The Game Feat. Jason Derulo "Baby You" Video 413
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 20.2K