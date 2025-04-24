Big Venti Drops The Hookah Bar Anthem In Dance-Friendly "Belly Dance"

BIG VENTI and Rickstarrdidit reconnect for “BELLY DANCE,” a hypnotic heater that fuses Middle Eastern melodies with booming 808s.

It sounds like a magic carpet ride through South Beach—slick, surreal, and soaked in rhythm. Rickstarr’s lush production sets the vibe, lacing a smooth, infectious hook that VENTI rides with gritty, confident verses.

The track was born in Rickstarr’s Miami studio. Known for co-producing Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News, he crafted the chorus before sending it to VENTI, who made it the lead single off his upcoming Manaeesh Mixtape. The vibe hit instantly.

“Belly Dance” was cut between Miami and L.A., but the sound moves globally. It’s club-ready and cinematic, with swirling synths, crisp drums, and vivid storytelling. The beat knocks, but the layers run deeper. It’s party music with style and structure—built to move bodies and spark imaginations.

VENTI, the L.A.-based founder of Party Hills Music, has made a name blending trap, dance, and raw rap energy. His debut PARTY HILLS peaked at #4 on the iTunes Hip-Hop charts, followed by the chart-topping BY THE WAY and How To Be A Boss. Outside the booth, he designs for Party Hills Apparel and has worked with legends like The Game.

Rickstarrdidit brings his own heat. Born in Miami, he started making beats at 13 and got linked with Cool & Dre a year later. Now signed to Epidemic Music Group, he’s produced for artists like Chief Keef, Don Trip, and Rondo Numba9.

“Belly Dance” - Big Venti

Quotable Lyrics

Baby let me see that belly dance

I just want to see that belly dance

Get it girl, big girl, make that belly dance