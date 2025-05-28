Kool & The Gang Member Michael Sumler Dead At 71 After Car Crash

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 07: (L-R) Rick Marcel, Amir Bayyan, Robert "Kool" Bell and Shawn McQuiller of Kool &amp; the Gang perform during the VIP opening night of the band's "It's A Celebration" residency at the International Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort &amp; Casino on October 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Michael Sumler was best known for bringing his high energy to Kool & The Gang's live performances over the years.

Kool & The Gang's Michael Sumler died over the weekend in a car crash in Georgia’s Cobb County. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, he collided with another vehicle on Veterans Memorial Highway. He was 71 years old.

Sumler was best known with Kool & The Gang for bringing an infectiously high energy to live shows, according to Billboard. With the group, he was known by the nickname, "Chicago Mike."

The group reflected on Sumler's passing in a statement on Facebook, Wednesday. They wrote: "We’re deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our longtime wardrobe valet, Mike Sumler. Mike worked alongside Kool & the Gang from 2000-2015, making sure the guys looked their best on stage every night. He also hyped the crowd with his energy and dance moves at the top of the show. Most recently, Mike helped Kool with LeKool champagne events. Everyone here at Kool & the Gang has fond memories of Mike and will miss him. May he rest in peace."

Fans joined in with supportive messages in the comments. "So sorry for your loss. He sure did keep you guys looking sharp. Love your work. Forever such talent is hard to come by. Carry on," one user wrote. Another added: "Such a shock. Mike was such a sweet man. So kind. All my deepest condolences to the Kool family and Mike's loved ones."

Kool & The Gang's Michael Sumler

Mableton’s Mayor, Michael Owens, released a statement addressing Sumler's passing. “We are saddened by the death of musician Michael Sumler,” he wrote. “‘Chicago Mike’ contributed so much to the music and entertainment communities. His style and energy added flare and excitement to Kool and the Gang for decades. The city of Mableton, council members and I join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss.”

Additionally, Adrian Meeks of Song Source Music Group told Fox 5: “He always wanted to see other people succeed in the business that he’d been around most of all of his life. He was the bridge, you know, for inspiring artists and songwriters and producers and musicians to the legends.”

Kool & The Gang previously lost drummer George Brown to cancer in 2023. Before that, sax player Dennis Thomas died in 2021 at the age of 70.

