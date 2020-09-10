Kool & The Gang
- MusicKool & The Gang Drummer, George Brown, Passed Away At Age 74The legendary percussion master fought a cancer battle, and passed away almost sixty years after he and six friends formed the Gang.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsBrockhampton Covers Kool & The Gang's "Hollywood Swinging"Brockhampton's cover of the classic song is for the movie "Minions: The Rise Of Gru."By Alexander Cole
- Hip-Hop HistoryKool & The Gang Sax Player Dennis Thomas Dies At 70Saxophone player, stylist, and founding member of Kool & The Gang, Dennis Thomas, passed away this week. By Joe Abrams
- MusicRonald Bell, Kool & The Gang Founder, Dead At 68Ronald Bell, co-founder of the legendary band Kool & The Gang, has passed away at the age of 68.By Mitch Findlay