Stormzy Continues To Stake Claim To His Throne On "sorry rach!"

Stormzy is easily one of the biggest legends in UK rap and whenever he drops, you know it is going to be good. Overall, his style is undeniable at this point in his career, and he continues to showcase why he is among the best.

In fact, the artist dropped off a new song recently called "sorry rach!" which is a great example of him staking his claim to the rap throne. With numerous UK artists starting to gain in popularity, Stormzy is letting everyone know he's still here.

This track is immediately hard hitting as the stripped back production allows for Stormzy to carry the song with some braggadocios bars. Once again, he is looking to show the rap game that he is at the top. No one is taking the spot from him.

In the second half of the song, we get a bit of an unexpected beat switch. Subsequently, the production starts to pick up and even gets a little bit darker. It makes for a nice twist to the song that will definitely be appreciated by listeners.

Overall, it is yet another solid effort from Stormzy. Although we aren't sure about the existence of a new album, we're sure that is coming soon. After all, rap is a lot more fun when Stormzy is making music.

More freestyles like this one would certainly be appreciated. However, there is no telling what he has in store. If one thing is for certain, it is that 2025 has been great for hip-hop.

Stormzy - sorry rach!

