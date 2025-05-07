Stormzy Continues To Stake Claim To His Throne On "sorry rach!"

Stormzy is one of the pioneers of UK rap and there is no doubt that his new song is going to excite his adoring fans.

Stormzy is easily one of the biggest legends in UK rap and whenever he drops, you know it is going to be good. Overall, his style is undeniable at this point in his career, and he continues to showcase why he is among the best.

In fact, the artist dropped off a new song recently called "sorry rach!" which is a great example of him staking his claim to the rap throne. With numerous UK artists starting to gain in popularity, Stormzy is letting everyone know he's still here.

This track is immediately hard hitting as the stripped back production allows for Stormzy to carry the song with some braggadocios bars. Once again, he is looking to show the rap game that he is at the top. No one is taking the spot from him.

In the second half of the song, we get a bit of an unexpected beat switch. Subsequently, the production starts to pick up and even gets a little bit darker. It makes for a nice twist to the song that will definitely be appreciated by listeners.

Overall, it is yet another solid effort from Stormzy. Although we aren't sure about the existence of a new album, we're sure that is coming soon. After all, rap is a lot more fun when Stormzy is making music.

More freestyles like this one would certainly be appreciated. However, there is no telling what he has in store. If one thing is for certain, it is that 2025 has been great for hip-hop.

Stormzy - sorry rach!

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, tell the judge to suck his mum, I never swore enough (I never)
Sold the Rolls and sold the Lambo, yeah, I sold them both (I did)
A band's light, you should've seen me in a stolen Golf (Skrrt)
I'm protected by the Holy Ghost (Boy)

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
