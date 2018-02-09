Donald & Stephen Glover Reviewed First Draft Of "Black Panther"

Donald Glover and his brother lent their creative minds to "Black Panther."

Black Panther officially hits theatres on February 16th and there's been nothing but heightened anticipation leading up to the big day.

Collider's Steve Weintraub was one of the few lucky enough to see the film before it hits theatres around the globe and he noticed a small yet important detail. On the end credits of the film, Donald Glover and his brother Stephen were thanked for their contributions. When Steve had the opportunity to interview Black Panther's director, Ryan Coogler, he just had to know what the Atlanta creators had to do with the movie.

"Donald and Stephen actually gave me notes on a draft," he said. "They came in and read the draft. Right before we started the shoot, and they had some cool insight."

Ryan explained how there weren't any major changes made to the script, adding: "It wasn't that kind of a thing where it was 'change this, change that.' We were looking at ways to add a few more character things with specifically Shuri, where she pokes fun at her brother. Donald's one of the funniest people that I know, so he had some interesting ideas, and Stephen's crazy talented as well."

Just yesterday we posted on a new petition that is looking to get 25% of profits from the film invested in Black communities in America. “As black communities across the United States continue to grapple with issues such as gentrification, police brutality, and substandard living conditions we cannot continue to recklessly support these conglomerates, allowing them to profit off of us without demanding something more than just their products in return,” Chaz Gormley, who started the fund, said.



